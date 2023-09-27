Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

