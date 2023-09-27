Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Orbit International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
Orbit International Company Profile
