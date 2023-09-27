Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 27662487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

