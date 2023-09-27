OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 4948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 83.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

