OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 4948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 83.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

