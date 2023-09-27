Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $4.30 million and $12,576.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,364.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00240143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00871014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00556440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00058239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00119361 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,870,657 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

