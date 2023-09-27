PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

