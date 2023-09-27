Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -42.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

