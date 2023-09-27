Park City Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

