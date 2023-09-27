Park Lawn Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

PLC stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,377. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$18.84 and a 1-year high of C$29.15. The stock has a market cap of C$661.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5463035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

