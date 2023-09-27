Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.68. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Peoples Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Peoples Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

