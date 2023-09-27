Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in September

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 216.0 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of AUSDF remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Perenti has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

