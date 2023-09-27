PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRT opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 159.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,140,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,691,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,547 shares of company stock worth $443,672.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

