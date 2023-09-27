Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 147 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,140.00. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.56). The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.17.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.72) to GBX 218 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.