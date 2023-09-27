Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,233. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

