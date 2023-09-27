Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,884. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.