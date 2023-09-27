Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.34

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

