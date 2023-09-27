Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 7.3%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,136,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,558,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 10.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 167.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

