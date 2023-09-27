PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 78.3% in September

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PAXS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 174,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

