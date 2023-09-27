Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:PZA traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.70. 1,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,185. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$337.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$158.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9799585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

