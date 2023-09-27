PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 13,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.24.

About PolyPid

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.