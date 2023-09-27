Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
PONT opened at $495.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
