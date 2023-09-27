Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

PONT opened at $495.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65. Pontiac Bancorp has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

