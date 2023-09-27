PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$17.36 and a one year high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.02.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

