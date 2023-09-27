PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %
PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$17.36 and a one year high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.