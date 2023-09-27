Prom Price Hits $3.95 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00014917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $72.01 million and $1.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,456.33 or 1.00012832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9341756 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,342,025.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.