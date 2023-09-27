ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.69. 20,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $187.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

