ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.50. 4,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Free Report) by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.97% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

