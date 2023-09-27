Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.50

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and traded as low as $31.30. Q2 shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 280,189 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Q2 Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,273,144. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

