RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $19,567.21 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

