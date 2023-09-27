Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 715 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $142.46. 1,263,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

