Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. 826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

