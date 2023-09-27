RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBCP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $123.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,358,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Dividend History for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP)

