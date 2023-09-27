RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBCP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $123.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.
Insider Activity at RBC Bearings
In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.