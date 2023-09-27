RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBCP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $123.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,358,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

