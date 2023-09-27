Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

NYSE RF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 5,911,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,531,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

