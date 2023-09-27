Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,639,447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

