Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,639,447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health Price Performance

Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

