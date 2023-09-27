Request (REQ) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $810,136.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,355.31 or 1.00009963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06232423 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $457,433.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

