ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 335.4% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,907.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 283.51% and a negative net margin of 333.14%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

