Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

