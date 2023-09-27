ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 74.7% in September

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 122,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading

