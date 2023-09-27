Reviewing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 540.11%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than CCUR.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 19.81 -$51.53 million ($0.63) -1.55 CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -14,318.18

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Wave Quantum. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Wave Quantum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -1,046.34% N/A -250.32% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.