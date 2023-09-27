Reviewing Sonic Foundry (SOFO) & Its Peers

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Foundry to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.44 Sonic Foundry Competitors $4.34 billion $670.14 million 4.62

Sonic Foundry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s competitors have a beta of -3.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -180.50% 23.57% -9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry Competitors 358 1594 2592 115 2.53

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.67%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sonic Foundry competitors beat Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

