RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RF Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,142. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
RF Acquisition Company Profile
