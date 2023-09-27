Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
