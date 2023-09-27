Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

