Richard McGuire Purchases 25,000 Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Stock

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) insider Richard McGuire purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($19,843.69).

Sportech Stock Performance

Sportech stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sportech PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 25.80 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 212 ($2.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.61.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 21.54%. This is an increase from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. Sportech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.