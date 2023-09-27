Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.87 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

