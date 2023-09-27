RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIOCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

