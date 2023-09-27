Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. 12,055,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,475. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Roblox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

