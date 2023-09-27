Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33,864.04

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $33,864.04 and $269,659.38 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00006547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.7207243 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $233,187.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

