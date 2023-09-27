SALT Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.94 million and $36,772.27 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,248.36 or 1.00002242 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02697524 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,923.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

