Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.39. Sappi shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,593 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPPJY
Sappi Stock Performance
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sappi
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sappi
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.