Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.39. Sappi shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

