Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.07

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as low as $21.02. Saputo shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

