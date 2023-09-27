Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.07

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as low as $21.02. Saputo shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

