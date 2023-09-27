Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,590. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$933.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of C$198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8699088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

