Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 141.9% in September

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Stock Up 1.3 %

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 528,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,071. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

